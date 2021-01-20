Buckley Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 33,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,152,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the third quarter worth about $4,988,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 34,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,292,000 after buying an additional 5,107 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 48,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,088,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. 83.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO John W. Pietrowicz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,069,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $418,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,704 shares in the company, valued at $7,226,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,100 shares of company stock worth $2,960,709 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $192.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $185.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.48. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.80 and a 52-week high of $225.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

CME has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer downgraded CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $138.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays increased their price target on CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $176.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.06.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

