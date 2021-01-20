Buckley Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 10,000 Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,627,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127,566 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 1,104.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,540,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,059 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 255.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 509,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,054,000 after acquiring an additional 366,112 shares in the last quarter. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC increased its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,430,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $4,326,000. 40.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACI opened at $17.79 on Wednesday. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.91 and a 1 year high of $18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.08.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.24. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 99.45%. The firm had revenue of $15.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.32 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%.

ACI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Friday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Northcoast Research upped their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.65.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

