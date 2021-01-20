Buckley Wealth Management LLC Acquires 5,654 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,654 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CCM Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 156,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 22,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 28,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 5,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 35,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after buying an additional 7,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 13,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $823,244.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,135.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $57,051.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at $962,640.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,915 shares of company stock worth $4,410,814. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Societe Generale raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Guggenheim raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Gabelli lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $66.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $151.01 billion, a PE ratio of -606.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.48 and a 200 day moving average of $74.29. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $45.76 and a 52 week high of $68.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.