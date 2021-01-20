BTU Protocol Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $264,867.00 (BTU)

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. One BTU Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00001107 BTC on popular exchanges. BTU Protocol has a market capitalization of $35.95 million and approximately $264,867.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BTU Protocol has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00057715 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $189.46 or 0.00525294 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005611 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00042755 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,413.16 or 0.03918201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00016187 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00013003 BTC.

About BTU Protocol

BTU Protocol (BTU) is a coin. BTU Protocol's total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,014,336 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability. “

