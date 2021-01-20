Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $60.40

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $60.40 and last traded at $60.40, with a volume of 3702 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.04.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BRKR shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Bruker from $47.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wolfe Research raised Bruker from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Bruker from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bruker in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Bruker from $47.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.39.

Get Bruker alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.47, a P/E/G ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.05.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The medical research company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.11. Bruker had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $511.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Bruker’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $190,841.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,384 shares in the company, valued at $460,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total transaction of $97,776.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,874.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,509 shares of company stock valued at $358,526 in the last 90 days. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 0.4% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,680,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $66,787,000 after buying an additional 6,614 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bruker by 3.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 842,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,278,000 after purchasing an additional 29,408 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Bruker by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 780,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,247,000 after purchasing an additional 176,248 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its holdings in Bruker by 3.0% during the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 625,386 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,859,000 after purchasing an additional 18,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bruker by 17.8% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 454,442 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,064,000 after purchasing an additional 68,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

About Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Read More: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.