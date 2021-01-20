Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $60.40

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $60.40 and last traded at $60.40, with a volume of 3702 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.04.
A number of research analysts recently commented on BRKR shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Bruker from $47.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wolfe Research raised Bruker from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Bruker from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bruker in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Bruker from $47.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.39.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.47, a P/E/G ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.05.
In other news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $190,841.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,384 shares in the company, valued at $460,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total transaction of $97,776.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,874.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,509 shares of company stock valued at $358,526 in the last 90 days. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bruker by 0.4% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,680,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $66,787,000 after buying an additional 6,614 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bruker by 3.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 842,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,278,000 after purchasing an additional 29,408 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Bruker by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 780,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,247,000 after purchasing an additional 176,248 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its holdings in Bruker by 3.0% during the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 625,386 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,859,000 after purchasing an additional 18,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bruker by 17.8% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 454,442 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,064,000 after purchasing an additional 68,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.
About Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR)
Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.
