BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) Given New $20.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) had its price target increased by JMP Securities from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on BRT Apartments in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BRT Apartments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on BRT Apartments from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.50.

Shares of BRT stock opened at $15.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.92 and a 200 day moving average of $12.81. BRT Apartments has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $18.28.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. BRT Apartments had a negative return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 37.22%. Equities research analysts anticipate that BRT Apartments will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 149,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 132,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 59,935 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 125,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 51,337 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 5,712.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 30,845 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. 32.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BRT Apartments

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

