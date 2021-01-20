Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BRO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st.

NYSE:BRO traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.61. 823,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,643. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Brown & Brown has a fifty-two week low of $30.70 and a fifty-two week high of $48.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 0.66.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $674.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

