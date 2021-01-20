Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Sets New 52-Week High at $84.46

Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $84.46 and last traded at $83.21, with a volume of 724 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.90.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BRKS. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Brooks Automation in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Stephens upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brooks Automation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.22.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.81 and a 200-day moving average of $57.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.07 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.11. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $246.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 13,983 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total value of $973,496.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,694,985.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 27,822 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total value of $1,936,967.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,836,978.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,752 shares of company stock worth $3,602,974. 1.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brooks Automation in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Brooks Automation by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Brooks Automation by 36,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Brooks Automation by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Brooks Automation by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brooks Automation Company Profile (NASDAQ:BRKS)

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

