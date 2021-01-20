Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Sets New 52-Week High at $84.46

Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $84.46 and last traded at $83.21, with a volume of 724 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.90.
A number of brokerages recently commented on BRKS. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Brooks Automation in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Stephens upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brooks Automation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.22.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.81 and a 200-day moving average of $57.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.07 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
In related news, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 13,983 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total value of $973,496.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,694,985.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 27,822 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total value of $1,936,967.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,836,978.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,752 shares of company stock worth $3,602,974. 1.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brooks Automation in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Brooks Automation by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Brooks Automation by 36,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Brooks Automation by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Brooks Automation by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Brooks Automation Company Profile (NASDAQ:BRKS)
Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.
