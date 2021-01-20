Brokers Set Expectations for Netflix, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – Analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Netflix in a report released on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Thornton expects that the Internet television network will earn $2.35 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Netflix’s FY2021 earnings at $8.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.93 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $670.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Netflix from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Cowen increased their price objective on Netflix from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. CSFB reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $540.46.

Shares of NFLX opened at $501.77 on Monday. Netflix has a 12 month low of $290.25 and a 12 month high of $575.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $513.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $502.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $221.68 billion, a PE ratio of 80.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 437,311 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.26, for a total value of $230,576,597.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,668,804.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total value of $9,881,368.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 460,566 shares of company stock worth $241,501,445 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,152 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $150,620,000 after buying an additional 88,940 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 7,534 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,767,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,428,000. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in Netflix by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 14,400 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $7,200,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $318,000. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

