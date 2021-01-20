Brokers Issue Forecasts for AutoNation, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AN)

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of AutoNation in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 15th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.76 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.71. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for AutoNation’s FY2022 earnings at $6.87 EPS.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AN. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AutoNation from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on AutoNation from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on AutoNation from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.13.

Shares of NYSE AN opened at $74.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.02. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. AutoNation has a 12-month low of $20.59 and a 12-month high of $78.21.

AutoNation declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 21st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other AutoNation news, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 53,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $3,307,277.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,777,475.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $2,438,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,532,782.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 252,547 shares of company stock worth $17,339,548. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in AutoNation by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its position in AutoNation by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 41,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in AutoNation by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in AutoNation by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in AutoNation by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 58,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

