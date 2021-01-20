Brokerages Set Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Target Price at $16.00

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VNDA shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 125,252 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $1,633,286.08. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 79.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 5,641 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VNDA traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $13.96. The stock had a trading volume of 603,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,748. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.58. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.12 and a 1-year high of $15.35. The stock has a market cap of $763.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78 and a beta of 0.56.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $60.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.00 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 4.56%. Analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt for the treatment of schizophrenia.

