Brokerages Set Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Target Price at $16.00

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.00.
Several analysts recently weighed in on VNDA shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.
In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 125,252 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $1,633,286.08. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NASDAQ:VNDA traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $13.96. The stock had a trading volume of 603,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,748. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.58. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.12 and a 1-year high of $15.35. The stock has a market cap of $763.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78 and a beta of 0.56.
Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $60.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.00 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 4.56%. Analysts forecast that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.
About Vanda Pharmaceuticals
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt for the treatment of schizophrenia.
