Brokerages Set Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) PT at $61.50

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.50.

Several research analysts have commented on RBA shares. National Bank Financial raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $68.50 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

In related news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $143,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,103.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Zimmerman sold 6,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $417,670.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,771.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,821 shares of company stock worth $892,064. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBA. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 57.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the third quarter worth about $85,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the third quarter worth about $212,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the third quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the second quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RBA traded up $1.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,081,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,649. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a one year low of $25.92 and a one year high of $78.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $331.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

