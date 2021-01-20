Brokerages Set Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Target Price at $6.58

Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.58.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MESA. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Mesa Air Group from $6.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Mesa Air Group from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

In related news, EVP Brian S. Gillman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $137,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harvey W. Schiller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total transaction of $66,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,430 shares in the company, valued at $316,832.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,700 shares of company stock worth $278,187. Insiders own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MESA. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in Mesa Air Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,337,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Mesa Air Group by 178.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 520,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 333,700 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Mesa Air Group by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,136,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after buying an additional 300,611 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mesa Air Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $708,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Mesa Air Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $461,000. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MESA stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,202. Mesa Air Group has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $9.40. The stock has a market cap of $245.17 million, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.43.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.34. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $108.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mesa Air Group will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

