Brokerages Set Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) PT at $22.81

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.23.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

MLCO traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.25. 2,221,064 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,105,990. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of -7.83, a PEG ratio of 135.39 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $23.51.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $212.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.78 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 45.84% and a negative net margin of 37.56%. Equities analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLCO. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $176,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $184,000. 41.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

