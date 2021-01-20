Brokerages Set Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Price Target at $46.00

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on HLIO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Helios Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird raised Helios Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Helios Technologies from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

In other news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,512. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,970 shares of company stock worth $261,500 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLIO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Helios Technologies by 55.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Helios Technologies by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Helios Technologies by 3.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Helios Technologies by 198.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Helios Technologies by 109.8% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HLIO traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Helios Technologies has a 12 month low of $29.03 and a 12 month high of $59.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 83.26 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.30.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $122.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Helios Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.81%.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

