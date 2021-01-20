Brokerages Set Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) PT at $29.19

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.19.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th.

In related news, major shareholder Aktiengesellschaft Bayer sold 54,500,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $1,626,280,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. Natixis boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 770.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 3,353,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968,719 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,116,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968,660 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 144.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,073,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,456 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,789,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,980,000 after acquiring an additional 529,513 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,147,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,619,000 after acquiring an additional 287,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $31.16 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health has a 12-month low of $15.17 and a 12-month high of $34.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of -54.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $889.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.48 million. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. It offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production.

