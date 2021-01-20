Brokerages Set CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Target Price at $12.17

Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.17.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $456,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $2,845,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 523.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 501,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 420,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC increased its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 100.0% during the third quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 4,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,109. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.79 million, a PE ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.45. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.21 and a 1 year high of $9.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.45.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). As a group, analysts predict that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis and sclerosing cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

