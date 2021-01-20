Brokerages Set Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Price Target at $28.17

Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cue Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Get Cue Biopharma alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUE. Corriente Advisors LLC grew its position in Cue Biopharma by 117.8% in the third quarter. Corriente Advisors LLC now owns 1,437,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,634,000 after buying an additional 777,458 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cue Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,284,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cue Biopharma by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,337,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,785,000 after purchasing an additional 410,373 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cue Biopharma by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,353,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,367,000 after purchasing an additional 326,384 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cue Biopharma by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,115,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,841,000 after purchasing an additional 183,889 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CUE traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.64. The stock had a trading volume of 10,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,934. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.85. Cue Biopharma has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $31.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.95.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 1,142.70% and a negative return on equity of 63.69%. The business had revenue of $0.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cue Biopharma will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic that is in Phase I clinical trials designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cue Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.