Brokerages Set Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) PT at $5.19

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.19.

Several equities analysts have commented on CCO shares. TD Securities downgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.10 to $1.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of NYSE:CCO traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $1.85. The company had a trading volume of 189,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,879,929. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 1-year low of $0.36 and a 1-year high of $3.10. The stock has a market cap of $864.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.21.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29). The company had revenue of $447.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.76 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 34.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 8,538 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 11.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 111,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 11,553 shares in the last quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 17.7% during the third quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC now owns 35,830,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,830,000 after buying an additional 5,396,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 325.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,053,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 806,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the third quarter worth about $450,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc, an outdoor advertising company, owns, operates, and sells advertising displays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces on various types of vehicles or within transit systems; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, freestanding units, and other public structures; spectaculars, which are customized display structures that incorporate videos, multidimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices and moving parts, and other embellishments; wallscape, a display that drapes over or is suspended from the sides of buildings or other structures; and retail and other small displays.

