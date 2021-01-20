Brokerages Set Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Price Target at $43.54

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.54.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BOOT. Cowen upped their target price on Boot Barn from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Boot Barn from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Boot Barn from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Boot Barn from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

NYSE:BOOT traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.28. The company had a trading volume of 720,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,294. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.82 and a 200 day moving average of $32.18. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07. Boot Barn has a 1 year low of $8.03 and a 1 year high of $58.88.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $184.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.22 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 4.45%. On average, analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boot Barn news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 26,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total transaction of $1,427,016.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,108.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 2,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $109,751.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,242 shares of company stock worth $2,780,615. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 1,580.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

