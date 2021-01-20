Brokerages Set BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) PT at $11.88

Shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.88.

Several equities analysts have commented on TCPC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

In other BlackRock TCP Capital news, Director Andrea Petro bought 3,200 shares of BlackRock TCP Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.16 per share, with a total value of $35,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,476.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 27.5% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 22,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,783 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 13.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,139 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the third quarter worth about $42,000. 28.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TCPC traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.87. 275,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,769. The stock has a market cap of $685.69 million, a P/E ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 1.65. BlackRock TCP Capital has a twelve month low of $4.02 and a twelve month high of $14.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a current ratio of 5.73.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.86 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 12.56%. Equities research analysts predict that BlackRock TCP Capital will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.11%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is presently 74.53%.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

