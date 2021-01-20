Brokerages Set Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Price Target at $34.25

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.25.

ATRA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

Shares of ATRA traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.02. 531,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 905,788. Atara Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $28.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 2.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.34.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.17. Sell-side analysts predict that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Joe Newell sold 7,500 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total value of $138,675.00. Insiders sold 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $432,325 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 391.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,733,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,176 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,578,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,969,000 after buying an additional 1,423,645 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,642,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,643,000 after buying an additional 820,304 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,891,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,362,000 after buying an additional 760,725 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,309,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,977,000 after buying an additional 532,418 shares during the period.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

