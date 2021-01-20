Brokerages Expect Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Logitech International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. Logitech International posted earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 157.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Logitech International will report full-year earnings of $4.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.92 to $4.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $4.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Logitech International.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $1.32. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 18.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on LOGI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. AlphaValue raised Logitech International to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets raised Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Logitech International from $81.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Logitech International from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.33.

LOGI opened at $97.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 0.88. Logitech International has a 52 week low of $31.37 and a 52 week high of $105.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.12.

In other Logitech International news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.66, for a total transaction of $3,527,443.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 806,838 shares in the company, valued at $68,306,905.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,004 shares of company stock worth $12,399,270. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOGI. FMR LLC boosted its position in Logitech International by 2.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 292,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,474,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Logitech International by 430.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Logitech International by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,625,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,661,000 after purchasing an additional 74,459 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Logitech International during the second quarter worth $1,139,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Logitech International during the second quarter worth $380,000. Institutional investors own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

