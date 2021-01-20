Brokerages Expect Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $106.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) will announce $106.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $106.50 million and the lowest is $106.49 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $126.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $379.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $379.20 million to $379.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $424.08 million, with estimates ranging from $400.00 million to $459.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ironwood Pharmaceuticals.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 27.77% and a negative return on equity of 240.80%. The firm had revenue of $103.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IRWD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,542,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,376. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.55. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.99 and a 1-year high of $13.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91, a quick ratio of 13.17 and a current ratio of 13.17.

In other news, CAO Kelly Macdonald sold 5,639 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $70,487.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 98,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 21,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. AJO LP raised its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 370,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1,729.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares during the period.

About Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from abdominal pain associated with GI diseases; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

