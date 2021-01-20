Brokerages Expect Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $495.40 Million

Brokerages expect Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) to announce $495.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Franchise Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $492.00 million and the highest is $498.80 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Franchise Group will report full-year sales of $2.15 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Franchise Group.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.43). Franchise Group had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $550.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.00 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FRG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. CJS Securities started coverage on Franchise Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on Franchise Group in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Franchise Group from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRG traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,439. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.03. Franchise Group has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Franchise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Franchise Group in the second quarter worth $32,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Franchise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Franchise Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franchise Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Franchise Group by 7.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.32% of the company’s stock.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

