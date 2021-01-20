Brokerages Expect First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) to Announce $0.23 EPS

Equities research analysts expect First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) to post earnings per share of $0.23 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.17. First Commonwealth Financial posted earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.80. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Commonwealth Financial.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $93.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.57 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 18.68%.

Several analysts have issued reports on FCF shares. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of First Commonwealth Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. DA Davidson raised First Commonwealth Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FCF. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 66.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCF opened at $12.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. First Commonwealth Financial has a fifty-two week low of $6.77 and a fifty-two week high of $14.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.09 and a 200 day moving average of $9.09.

First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

