Brokerages Anticipate The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Will Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) to report $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Joint’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. The Joint reported earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Joint will report full year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.34. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Joint.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The Joint had a return on equity of 51.77% and a net margin of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $15.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on JYNT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. B. Riley boosted their price target on The Joint from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on The Joint from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of The Joint in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised The Joint from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of The Joint by 5.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of The Joint by 60.7% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 218,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 82,384 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Joint by 4.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of The Joint by 45.0% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 72,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of The Joint by 137.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares during the period. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JYNT stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.24. The company had a trading volume of 105,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,373. The Joint has a one year low of $7.67 and a one year high of $29.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.93 and a 200-day moving average of $20.48. The stock has a market cap of $396.52 million, a PE ratio of 104.60 and a beta of 1.27.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising and the sale of regional developer rights.

