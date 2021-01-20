Brokerages Anticipate SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $328.23 Million

Brokerages expect that SM Energy (NYSE:SM) will post sales of $328.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for SM Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $279.00 million to $361.60 million. SM Energy posted sales of $451.69 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that SM Energy will report full-year sales of $1.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SM Energy.

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $281.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.49 million. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

SM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of SM Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.97.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 3.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 189,913 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 6,092 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 55.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 7,707 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 7.0% in the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 124,594 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 8,167 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 19.1% in the third quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 54,830 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in SM Energy by 11.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 86,531 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 8,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SM traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.77. The company had a trading volume of 4,524,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,147,013. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 6.60. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $11.16.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 462.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 807 gross productive oil wells and 519 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

Recommended Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SM Energy (SM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.