Brokerages Anticipate SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.16). SiteOne Landscape Supply reported earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 266.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will report full-year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.52. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SiteOne Landscape Supply.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $751.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.78 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 4.38%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SITE. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.38.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.91, for a total transaction of $2,563,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,735,079.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SITE. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter worth about $891,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 32.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 363.6% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2,531.6% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:SITE opened at $165.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 64.09 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.08. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12-month low of $53.29 and a 12-month high of $175.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, both field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

