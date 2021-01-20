Brokerages Anticipate Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.85 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the highest is $0.91. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet reported earnings of $0.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will report full-year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.03. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $414.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

OLLI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $128.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Shares of OLLI opened at $95.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52 week low of $28.83 and a 52 week high of $112.58.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLLI. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 35.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,369,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,034,000 after buying an additional 889,351 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 427,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,730,000 after purchasing an additional 25,105 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 23.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 205,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,065,000 after purchasing an additional 16,772 shares during the period.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

