Brokerages Anticipate Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 20th, 2021 // Comments off

Wall Street analysts expect that Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aileron Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.11). Aileron Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aileron Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.28). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aileron Therapeutics.

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aileron Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

In related news, insider Muneer A. Satter purchased 9,000,000 shares of Aileron Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $9,900,000.00. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALRN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Aileron Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Aileron Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Aileron Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aileron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRN opened at $1.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $85.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 3.13. Aileron Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.22 and a 200-day moving average of $1.24.

Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing a novel class of stabilized cell-permeating alpha-helical peptides in the oncology and other therapeutic areas in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is ALRN-6924, a cell-permeating peptide, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aileron Therapeutics (ALRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN)

Receive News & Ratings for Aileron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aileron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.