Brokerages Anticipate Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aileron Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.11). Aileron Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aileron Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.28). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aileron Therapeutics.

Get Aileron Therapeutics alerts:

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aileron Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

In related news, insider Muneer A. Satter purchased 9,000,000 shares of Aileron Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $9,900,000.00. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALRN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Aileron Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Aileron Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Aileron Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aileron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRN opened at $1.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $85.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 3.13. Aileron Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.22 and a 200-day moving average of $1.24.

Aileron Therapeutics Company Profile

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing a novel class of stabilized cell-permeating alpha-helical peptides in the oncology and other therapeutic areas in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is ALRN-6924, a cell-permeating peptide, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 2a clinical trial to treat peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase 1b trial to test the combination of ALRN-6924 and cytarabine, or Ara-C, in patients with MDS.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aileron Therapeutics (ALRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aileron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aileron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.