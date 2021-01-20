Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stock Holdings Increased by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

In related news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $57,051.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,640.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 57,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $3,530,328.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,828,504.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,410,814. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Gabelli cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

Shares of BMY opened at $66.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $151.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -606.67, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $45.76 and a fifty-two week high of $68.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.29.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.