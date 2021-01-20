Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Bought by Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises about 1.9% of Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 35,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 45,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total value of $57,051.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,640.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 57,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $3,530,328.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,828,504.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,915 shares of company stock worth $4,410,814 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

BMY traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.11. The company had a trading volume of 389,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,391,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $149.59 billion, a PE ratio of -606.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $45.76 and a twelve month high of $68.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.29.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.79%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

