Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) is Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Dudley & Shanley Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 599,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,200 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises about 6.8% of Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Dudley & Shanley Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $37,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CCM Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.3% during the third quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 156,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Prairiewood Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $710,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 22,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 28,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $66.40. 694,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,391,299. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.24 billion, a PE ratio of -606.67, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $45.76 and a 1 year high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The company’s revenue was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.79%.

BMY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Gabelli downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 57,591 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $3,530,328.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,828,504.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $57,051.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,186 shares in the company, valued at $962,640.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,915 shares of company stock worth $4,410,814. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

