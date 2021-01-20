Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Brinker International to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Brinker International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brinker International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Brinker International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.60.

Shares of NYSE EAT opened at $61.44 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 107.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.65. Brinker International has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $63.31.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $740.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.58 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brinker International will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brinker International news, EVP Rick Badgley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,856. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Wade Allen sold 4,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total transaction of $253,755.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,740.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EAT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Brinker International by 2.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,409,000 after buying an additional 10,023 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 475,950.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 299,912 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,198,000 after purchasing an additional 299,849 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 328.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 31,187 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International in the second quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 150.2% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,232 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 33,161 shares during the period. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

