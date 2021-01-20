BrightSphere Investment Group plc (NYSE:BSA) Short Interest Update

BrightSphere Investment Group plc (NYSE:BSA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the December 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BrightSphere Investment Group stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.10. The company had a trading volume of 8,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,663. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 12-month low of $8.03 and a 12-month high of $25.84.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 12th will be issued a $0.3203 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 11th. This represents a yield of 5.08%.

