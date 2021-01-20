Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Shares Sold by Vision Capital Management Inc.

Vision Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,124,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,996,000 after buying an additional 43,826 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,545,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,019,000 after buying an additional 29,589 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,404,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,473,000 after buying an additional 38,962 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,084,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,420,000 after buying an additional 186,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 10,195.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 764,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,203,000 after buying an additional 756,875 shares during the last quarter.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock traded up $1.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $160.63. 5,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $165.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.71. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.41, a PEG ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.23 and a 52-week high of $177.16.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.51. The company had revenue of $337.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.51 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director David H. Lissy sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.36, for a total value of $4,159,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 252,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,034,680.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Maribeth Nash Bearfield sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,740 shares of company stock valued at $10,568,882. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BFAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.86.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.