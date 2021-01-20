Brickley Wealth Management Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Brickley Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,552 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 5.3% of Brickley Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Brickley Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $19,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $54,155,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $30,844,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.3% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,283,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,195,000 after acquiring an additional 150,906 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $27,035,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.6% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 259,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,962,000 after acquiring an additional 115,633 shares during the last quarter.

VUG traded up $5.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $258.88. 43,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,233,269. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $250.39 and its 200 day moving average is $232.79. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $133.57 and a 12 month high of $257.12.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

