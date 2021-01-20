Brickley Wealth Management Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Brickley Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF makes up 0.2% of Brickley Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Brickley Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 34.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period.

Shares of ESGV stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.35. The stock had a trading volume of 35,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,317. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $38.85 and a twelve month high of $71.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.74 and its 200 day moving average is $64.16.

