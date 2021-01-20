Brickley Wealth Management Acquires 648 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Brickley Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF makes up about 1.4% of Brickley Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Brickley Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $5,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 22,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 104,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,807,000 after acquiring an additional 5,590 shares in the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 79,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,739,000 after acquiring an additional 6,658 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 127,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,555,000 after acquiring an additional 31,294 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $166.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,266,476 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $161.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.74. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.37 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60.

