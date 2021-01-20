Brian J. D. Ashford-Russell Sells 70,855 Shares of Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR) Stock

Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR) insider Brian J. D. Ashford-Russell sold 70,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 698 ($9.12), for a total value of £494,567.90 ($646,156.13).

LON POLR opened at GBX 658 ($8.60) on Wednesday. Polar Capital Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 282 ($3.68) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 770 ($10.06). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 676.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 561.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market cap of £648.28 million and a P/E ratio of 14.99.

Get Polar Capital alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were issued a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a yield of 1.49%. Polar Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.45%.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Polar Capital in a report on Friday, January 15th.

About Polar Capital

Featured Article: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Polar Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.