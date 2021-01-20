Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Short Interest Down 14.6% in December

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,060,000 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the December 15th total of 8,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

NYSE:BRFS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,044,879. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.32. BRF has a 52-week low of $2.27 and a 52-week high of $8.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.81.

Get BRF alerts:

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. BRF had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 3.22%. As a group, analysts predict that BRF will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BRFS. Zacks Investment Research lowered BRF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Santander lowered BRF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.13.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRFS. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BRF in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BRF in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BRF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BRF in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BRF in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

About BRF

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

Further Reading: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for BRF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.