Brenntag’s (BNTGF) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Brenntag stock remained flat at $$80.45 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.87. Brenntag has a 12-month low of $30.67 and a 12-month high of $83.35.

About Brenntag

Brenntag AG purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

