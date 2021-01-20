Brenntag’s (BNTGF) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Brenntag stock remained flat at $$80.45 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.87. Brenntag has a 12-month low of $30.67 and a 12-month high of $83.35.
About Brenntag
Featured Article: SEC Filing
Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.