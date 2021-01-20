Braskem (OTCMKTS:BRKMY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $9.30

Shares of Braskem SA ADR (OTCMKTS:BRKMY) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.30 and last traded at $9.53, with a volume of 419520 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.10.

About Braskem (OTCMKTS:BRKMY)

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through Chemicals, Polyolefins, Vinyls, United States and Europe, and Mexico segments. The Chemicals segment produces and sells ethylene, propylene butadiene, toluene, xylene, cumene, and benzene, as well as gasoline, diesel and liquefied petroleum gas, and other petroleum derivatives; and supplies electric energy, steam, compressed air, and other inputs to second-generation producers.

