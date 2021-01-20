Brainsway Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Short Interest Update

Brainsway Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the December 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Brainsway stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brainsway Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 52,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.49% of Brainsway as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BWAY. Oppenheimer began coverage on Brainsway in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Brainsway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

Brainsway stock opened at $7.95 on Wednesday. Brainsway has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $12.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.02 million, a P/E ratio of -24.84 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.91 and a 200-day moving average of $6.35.

Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. Brainsway had a negative return on equity of 33.99% and a negative net margin of 34.28%. The company had revenue of $6.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brainsway will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Brainsway

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain.

