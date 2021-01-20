Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Sells 2,500 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lowered its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 18,137 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 16.6% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 29,618 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at $2,654,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 76,404 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.82.

LOW traded up $1.54 on Wednesday, hitting $172.30. The company had a trading volume of 209,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,314,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $180.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The business had revenue of $22.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.