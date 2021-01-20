Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Makes New Investment in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,968,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,463,000 after purchasing an additional 298,049 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $199,440,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 5.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,244,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,634,000 after acquiring an additional 224,169 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 57.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,954,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,138,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,838,000 after acquiring an additional 102,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

CARR stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,819,321. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $41.94.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CARR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Vertical Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Carrier Global from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.73.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

