Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Makes New $1.68 Million Investment in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 50,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPTI. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 154.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 145.6% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $277,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.89. 88,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,063,783. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.14 and a fifty-two week high of $33.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.98 and its 200-day moving average is $33.13.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.