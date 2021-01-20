Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Increases Stock Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 202.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,416 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAYC. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 41.9% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 11,600.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the third quarter worth $58,000. 74.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on PAYC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Paycom Software from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $405.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $403.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $378.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $384.84.

In other Paycom Software news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.04, for a total transaction of $369,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.41, for a total value of $3,251,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,611,090 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PAYC traded up $11.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $408.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,695. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.42 and a 12 month high of $471.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $433.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $352.94. The company has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.36. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 20.21%. The company had revenue of $196.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Paycom Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

