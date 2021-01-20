Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Has $2.54 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.2% of Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 17,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 7,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 29,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,304,385. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.94. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $101.68.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

